"We never said Ukraine would become part of NATO as part of the peace deal." - Rutti Frutti

Commentary Remarks found: You’ve said Ukraine will be part of NATO in so many different ways and on so many different occasions that now you’re just gaslighting people with your word salads to save face, you idiot.

Russian Investigative Committee: Over 3,300 Foreign Mercenaries Involved in Ukraine Conflict

Russia’s Investigative Committee has identified more than 3,300 foreign mercenaries fighting in the Ukraine conflict, according to a statement provided to TASS by the committee’s press service.

Europe plans to send "deterrent forces" to Ukraine despite Russia's position , Macron said.

The mission will be led by Britain.

"The military will cover the sea, air and land areas and will be part of a broader security package. It is not for Russia to decide whether there will be deterrent forces in Ukraine. From next week, our diplomatic advisers will monitor the implementation of the decisions taken today," Macron said following a meeting with European leaders.

He did not specify how the mission would function and on what grounds it would enter Ukraine.