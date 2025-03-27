BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"We never said Ukraine would become part of NATO as part of the peace deal." - Rutti Frutti
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 5 months ago

"We never said Ukraine would become part of NATO as part of the peace deal." - Rutti Frutti

Commentary Remarks found:  You’ve said Ukraine will be part of NATO in so many different ways and on so many different occasions that now you’re just gaslighting people with your word salads to save face, you idiot.

Adding: 

Russian Investigative Committee: Over 3,300 Foreign Mercenaries Involved in Ukraine Conflict

Russia’s Investigative Committee has identified more than 3,300 foreign mercenaries fighting in the Ukraine conflict, according to a statement provided to TASS by the committee’s press service.

Adding this also: 

Europe plans to send "deterrent forces" to Ukraine despite Russia's position , Macron said.

The mission will be led by Britain.

"The military will cover the sea, air and land areas and will be part of a broader security package. It is not for Russia to decide whether there will be deterrent forces in Ukraine. From next week, our diplomatic advisers will monitor the implementation of the decisions taken today," Macron said following a meeting with European leaders.

He did not specify how the mission would function and on what grounds it would enter Ukraine.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy