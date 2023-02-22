© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sudden Illness Captured On A Security Camera In Brazil 💉☠️
This was called in as a murder but when police reviewed the footage they soon realized the man passed away from a sudden illness. Incident occurred in December of 2022.
88% of people in Brazil have taken at least one dose.
Source @Covid BC