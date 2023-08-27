Will Speaker McCarthy Initiate an Impeachment Inquiry against Biden in September?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaker McCarthy talks about initiating an impeachment inquiry against President Biden in September:
• Joe participated in business meetings and social events with Hunter's business partners.
• The Bidens established 20 shell companies during Joe's VP tenure, and foreign nationals sent money to 9 Biden family members.
• David Weiss allowed the statute of limitations to expire on Hunter's crimes.
• The DOJ attempted to give Hunter a sweetheart deal.
• IRS whistleblowers claimed that the DOJ obstructed the investigation involving Biden and his family, preventing felony charges, search warrants, and interviews.
• Six major banks submitted over 170 suspicious activity reports regarding the Biden family, accusing them of money laundering, human trafficking, and tax fraud.
Could you imagine being a sitting Vice President and your family setting up 20 shell companies to wire money from foreign nationals to 9 family members?
