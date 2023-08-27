BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Will Speaker McCarthy Initiate an Impeachment Inquiry against Biden in September?
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
41 views • 08/27/2023

Speaker McCarthy talks about initiating an impeachment inquiry against President Biden in September:

• Joe participated in business meetings and social events with Hunter's business partners.

• The Bidens established 20 shell companies during Joe's VP tenure, and foreign nationals sent money to 9 Biden family members.

• David Weiss allowed the statute of limitations to expire on Hunter's crimes.

• The DOJ attempted to give Hunter a sweetheart deal.

• IRS whistleblowers claimed that the DOJ obstructed the investigation involving Biden and his family, preventing felony charges, search warrants, and interviews.

• Six major banks submitted over 170 suspicious activity reports regarding the Biden family, accusing them of money laundering, human trafficking, and tax fraud.


Could you imagine being a sitting Vice President and your family setting up 20 shell companies to wire money from foreign nationals to 9 family members?




https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1695881160956805518

Keywords
white houseimpeachccpmccarthybiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy