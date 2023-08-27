Will Speaker McCarthy Initiate an Impeachment Inquiry against Biden in September?

Speaker McCarthy talks about initiating an impeachment inquiry against President Biden in September:

• Joe participated in business meetings and social events with Hunter's business partners.

• The Bidens established 20 shell companies during Joe's VP tenure, and foreign nationals sent money to 9 Biden family members.

• David Weiss allowed the statute of limitations to expire on Hunter's crimes.

• The DOJ attempted to give Hunter a sweetheart deal.

• IRS whistleblowers claimed that the DOJ obstructed the investigation involving Biden and his family, preventing felony charges, search warrants, and interviews.

• Six major banks submitted over 170 suspicious activity reports regarding the Biden family, accusing them of money laundering, human trafficking, and tax fraud.





Could you imagine being a sitting Vice President and your family setting up 20 shell companies to wire money from foreign nationals to 9 family members?













