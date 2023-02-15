‘New 9/11’: Cancer Cloud Spreading Across US After Massive Biological Attack – Media Blackout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Those in the know are calling it “Ohio’s Chernobyl” or the “New 9/11”, as the toxic fallout from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio continues to spread across the US, contaminating the air and water.
Dead fish are turning up in the area and other animals are dying after shady government officials arrived to inexplicably set fire to derailed train cars that contained uncured vinyl chloride, which is one of the most toxic substances known to man.
Mirrored - The People's Voice