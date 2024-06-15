TROOPING THE COLOUR ♚ KATE AND ROYAL FAMILY APPEAR ON BUCKINGHAM PALACE BALCONY FOR FLYPAST

VfB enjoying the local colour on a rare Saturday 🤓





The Princess of Wales was among the royals to make their way out to the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast.





Three chinook helicopters led the first of 10 waves of RAF aircraft for the flypast before the famous Red Arrows closed proceedings.





What is Trooping the Colour? Princess Kate will attend King Charles' birthday parade





Princess Kate has announced is 'looking forward' to attending Trooping the Colour this weekend in her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis

By KYLE OSULLIVAN





Princess Kate has announced she will attend Trooping the Colour this weekend - but what exactly is the event?





The Princess of Wales will make her her first public appearance at a royal engagement since her cancer diagnosis was announced in March.

Kate, who has taken time away from royal engagements, will be there along with thousands of people for King Charles' Birthday Parade.





In a new statement, she said: "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."





Trooping the Colour takes place annually in London and is one of the most recognisable ceremonial events in the British Royal calendar.





It features an impressive display of pomp and pageantry, with thousands of troops parading down London's iconic Mall.





Trooping the Colour marks the official birthday of the British monarch. It dates back centuries and became an annual event from 1760.





The event is traditionally held on a Saturday in June, but the date is not fixed.





From 1979 to 2017 it was always held on the Saturday from June 11 to 17; however, in 2018 it was held on June 9 and in 2019 on June 8. This year it is scheduled for June 15.





King Charles's birthday is not on that date however, as he was born on November 14, but monarchs typically have two birthdays, with one marked by Trooping the Colour.





The Royal Family comes out in full force for the occasion, parading in carriages and on horseback before stepping out on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF Flypast.





Trooping the Colour is one of the biggest military ceremonies of the year, featuring around 1,600 parading soldiers, 400 musicians and more than 200 horses.





Each year a different regimental colour (flag) is trooped and members of the five Foot Guards regiments take it in turns to lead the parade.





This year the Irish Guards will have the honour of trooping the colour.





Members of the Royal Family appear either on horseback or in elaborate carriages.





The King and Queen will then lead members of the Royal Family out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF Flypast and wave to the crowds gathered below.





Thousands of people are expected to head to the Mall to catch a glimpse of the parade as it moves from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guard's Parade.

A 41-gun salute is also fired in Green Park to mark the occasion.