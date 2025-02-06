BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dewalt Car TIRE PUMP INFLATOR Survival Preparedness Must Have Test and Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
7 followers
57 views • 7 months ago

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/42E99Fq - DEWALT 20V MAX Tire Inflator, Compact and Portable, Automatic Shut Off, LED Light, Bare Tool Only (DCC020IB) [ Amazon Affiliate Links ]


DEWALT COMPATIBLE BATTERY I USED:

https://amzn.to/3ElhGTP - waitley 2Pack Upgraded 20V Real 6A Plus Replacement for Dewalt 20v Max Battery


In this video I test out my brand new tire inflator and tell you the reasons why I love it so much and why it could be a life-saver as keeping your tired pumped up is important for your safety driving. This quick 10 minute overview and review goes over all the main features and shows you how I quickly charged up my 2016 Highlander limited and how I found the correct tire pressure by the sticker on the right side of the front door opening on driver's side as you are coming in. Overall I see the reasons to carry it. And how easy it is to set it to correct tire pressure and not overpump or underpump and get the tire pressure just right. Important for off-grid living, survival, homestead, preparedness and just plain good idea to have in your car to always have your tires at the correct pressure for a more enjoyable ride. Very thankful that my Toyota light came up about the low tire pressure.


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5m1ulcb7u8

- Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/ae058a95-599f-453b-b905-2138ad3bfa82

- Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x9dhphg

- Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wisebuyreviews:d/Dewalt-Car-TIRE-PUMP-INFLATOR-Survival-Preparedness-Must-Have-Test-and-Review--wisebuyreviews:0

- Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6go19a-dewalt-car-tire-pump-inflator-survival-preparedness-must-have-test-and-revi.html

- Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/iQScfjeGPiee/

Keywords
prepperpreppinghomesteadsurvivalsolar powertooldewalt tools
