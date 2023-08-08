'The Rock' Johnson Says 'Hail Satan' SNL 5-20-17

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SNL Season Finale 5-20-17 'The Rock' Johnson Says 'Hail Satan', Promotes Child Molestation - Open Satanic Initiating
"From Saturday Night Live 5-20-17 season finale. To say openly Satanic would hardly convey the depth of depravity displayed. Cannabalism (Katy Perry), child molestation - inventing a 'child-molesting robot', and Dwayne "the (so-called) rock" Johnson doing a very crude parody of a male enhancement drug with that skit ending with Johnson saying "hail Satan" for the world to witness.."
Rev18.4