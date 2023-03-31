Putin - A New Concept of Russian Foreign Policy. - March 31, 2023 - ENG text key points

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new concept of Russian foreign policy. - March 31, 2023 Statements.
🔻Key points
▪️Russia does not isolate itself and does not have hostile intentions towards the West, nor does it consider itself its enemy.
▪️ Russia does not distance itself from the West, but looks forward to returning to cooperation over time based on respect for sovereign equality and interests.
▪️ The main source of anti-Russian policy and risks to Russia's security and international cooperation is the current US policy.
▪️ RF has the right to use armed forces to repel and prevent attacks on itself or its allies.
▪️ Russia strives to build such a system of international relations that will guarantee security, preservation of cultural identity, and equal opportunities for all states.
▪️ Russia prioritizes renouncing the dominance of the US and other unfriendly states in international affairs.
▪️ Russia's goal in the near abroad is to ensure peace and development in the region.
▪️ A comprehensive deepening of ties and coordination with China and India is of particular importance.
▪️ The Russian Federation will provide comprehensive support to Abkhazia and South Ossetia, whose people have made a choice in favor of deepening integration with it
▪️ Russia intends to resolve international issues in the Arctic peacefully.