Jewish Truther Warns The World - Interview with Elizabeth Glass

An interview with Elizabeth Glass discussing Noahide laws, Israel-Palestine conflict, The Talmud and Gentiles. She was initially unaware of the Noahide Laws and did not believe what she was told until she researched it and was utterly shocked to find out the truth about them. She is currently actively speaking out and warning people that they must listen and learn because it is an agenda that is gaining momentum. Vanity Fair, Business Insider, are among a few publications that reported that Donald Trump recently stated in one of his rallies that if re-elected he will implement bringing back group executions and the use of the guillotine as well as firing squads and hangings.

Sources:

https://rumble.com/v3zk6j7-the-mystery-of-israel-revealed-by-david-sorensen-in-shocking-interview.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F99QHAFo7lw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3UXQfIbG4Y

Elizabeth Glass social media:

https://twitter.com/glasselizabeth_

https://www.youtube.com/@ElizabethGlass34

https://www.instagram.com/glass_for_sovereignty/

https://www.bitchute.com/glassforsovereignty/

https://www.facebook.com/glassforsovereignty