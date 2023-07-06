We Need More Love and Unity Among Our Brothers & Sisters To Eliminate The Enemy!

Scott is a lifelong entrepreneur who has been involved in a number of small start-up companies. He spent two decades in the wellness industry, launching that career on the National stage in competitive bodybuilding. It was a rewarding career that allowed him to own and operate several high-end private fitness and wellness centers.

Scott ventured into the political arena in 1990 and spent 16 years in various political assignments, including grunt worker, campaign manager, campaign consultant, and Los Angeles GOP Committee member.. After 16 years, he was so disenchanted with the corruption in DC he gave up his goal of public service and walked away from the world of politics.

Scott survived a near-fatal, catastrophic, and paralyzing motorcycle crash in 2014. He fought his way back to complete mobility through sheer determination and perseverance.

On June 16, 2015, when Donald J. Trump rode down that escalator and announced he was running for President of the United States, Scott’s initial thought was – finally, someone that won’t get caught up in the corruption in DC. He subsequently made the decision to get back into the fight.

In January 2020, he created “The Tipping Point” on Revolution Radio, a high-octane, full-throttle TRUTH HAMMER. That led to creation the “Patriot Streetfighter” Livestream Channel on Youtube, a highly censored combat machine that takes on Youtube’s censoring tyranny head-on.

Scott really entered the mainstream November, 2020 when, shortly after the election results were announced, he produced two videos on Youtube under the name of Patriot Streetfighter.

Conservative Americans were very fearful of what was to come. Scott took the bull by the horns and laid out a fast and furious outline of what has been happening in this country since the days of President John F. Kennedy. He has been going non-stop since then. (See below for links to those videos.)

