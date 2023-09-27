Communism Will Never Destroy The Catholic Church. Here's Why

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
Sep 26, 2023
Communists across history have tried their best to destroy the Catholic Church, but no power has ever taken down the Catholic Church — despite violence, forced lockdowns, mainstream media hijacking, fake news, and more. The Catholic Church has endured for over two thousand years, giving rise to incredible martyrs — those who have died for the truth about the Catholic Church. Now, author and editor Kristen Van Uden is giving viewers a deeper look into the incredible stories of faithful Catholics who stood strong against the globalist and godless forces of their day with her upcoming book, ‘When the Sickle Swings: Stories of Catholics Who Survived Communist Oppression.’
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3l2ccp-communism-will-never-destroy-the-catholic-church.-heres-why.html