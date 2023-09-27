BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Communism Will Never Destroy The Catholic Church. Here's Why
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 09/27/2023

John-Henry Westen


Sep 26, 2023


Communists across history have tried their best to destroy the Catholic Church, but no power has ever taken down the Catholic Church — despite violence, forced lockdowns, mainstream media hijacking, fake news, and more. The Catholic Church has endured for over two thousand years, giving rise to incredible martyrs — those who have died for the truth about the Catholic Church. Now, author and editor Kristen Van Uden is giving viewers a deeper look into the incredible stories of faithful Catholics who stood strong against the globalist and godless forces of their day with her upcoming book, ‘When the Sickle Swings: Stories of Catholics Who Survived Communist Oppression.’

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3l2ccp-communism-will-never-destroy-the-catholic-church.-heres-why.html

Keywords
christiancommunismglobalistscatholiccatholic churchfaithfuljohn-henry westennever destroyendured two thousand yearskristen van udenincredible martyrssurvival stories
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy