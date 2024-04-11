BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Solar Eclipse Light Language Codes🌞🌕Sovereign Light TalkShow Lightstar & Reverend Maria Arvanitidis
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
46 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • 04/11/2024

🎙Join us for an extraordinary media interview on “The Sovereign Light TalkShow” where host Reverend Maria Arvanitidis and your truly, special guest Lightstar, delve into the mystical realms of light language activation and so much more. Receive a very special Lyran Light Language activation to help integrate the Total Solar Eclipse Energies. 🌞🌕✨ This video is a treasure trove of spiritual insights, offering a unique blend of cosmic wisdom and practical guidance on a variety of topics: Total Solar Eclipse Integration, Crossed Over Loved Ones & Cord Releasing, Creativity Tips, Navigating Your Life Purpose, Dreamtime Premonitions, Chakra Balancing, and More. Enjoy! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar


🍿📝 NOTE: This is a LONG video, with a TON of content, activation, and inspiration, so you may want to watch/listen to the video in intervals. (Thank you Reverend Maria for the opportunity to share on your Sovereign Light TalkShow! On YouTube:@RmA_69 | On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marvanitidis1😉💛


🌈 Experience the Magic: Immerse yourself in this fun, engaging, and unique conversation that’s not just about spiritual concepts but also about practical steps to integrate them into your daily life.


✨ LIGHTSTAR'S PRIVATE 1-ON-1 SESSIONS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html


LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:

🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com

✨(Sessions) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html

🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html

🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-gallery.html

🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-cards


💲 DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html


 GET MY FREE ACTIVATION PACK:

💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack-gift.html


▶️ VIDEO PLATFORMS:

BitChute ‣ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations

Odysee ‣ https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations

Rumble ‣ https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations

Brighteon ‣https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations

YouTube ‣ https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations


🌎 LET’S BECOME FRIENDS!!

@lightstarcreations everywhere

Facebook ‣ https://www.facebook.com/lightstarcreations

Instagram ‣ https://www.instagram.com/lightstarcreations

LinkedIn ‣ https://www.linkedin.com/in/lightstarcreations


📹 Remember to join the community, like, share, and comment on my video content to support my channel. Your engagement helps others find this life-changing content. Thank you for being part of our cosmic community! 🙏🌟


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:08910761958f6aba

Keywords
lightlanguagetransmissionlightstaractivation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy