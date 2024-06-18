Kansas AG Kris Kobach is suing Pfizer over the COVID vaccine:





1. Safety related to pregnant women

2. Heart problems or related issues

3. Lying regarding vaccine efficacy

4. Colluding to censor questions





How will the White Hats possibly distance Trump from his role in "creating" the vaccines?





ANSWER: To quote Kansas AG Kris Kobach: "It should also be noted that Pfizer elected NOT TO JOIN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT'S VACCINE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, KNOWN AS OPERATION WARP SPEED AND DECLINED THAT DEVELOPMENT FUNDING. When asked about that, Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said Pfizer did not participate in the program in order to quote "liberate" Pfizer's scientists and to avoid Government oversight."





When will this finally be made public?





ANSWER: To quote Kansas AG Kris Kobach: "This suite is being filed TODAY and is PART OF A MULTISTATE EFFORT in which more suits may follow"





🔗 https://kansasreflector.com/2024/06/17/kansas-ag-kobach-accuses-pfizer-of-misleading-vaccine-marketing-in-lawsuit/