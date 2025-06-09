What Did Russia Lose? The Cost of the Attack By Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Find out more about the aircraft that were destroyed in the recent Ukrainian attack on Russian air bases. Join Libraero for an overview the aircraft that were allegedly destroyed to find out about their capabilities and possible impact to Russian air power projection and nuclear deterrence, as well as the effect it may have in the ongoing war in Ukraine. To learn more about these aircraft, please visit www.libraero.com.
Relevant Links:
Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com
Tu-95 Bear: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=50
Tu-22M Backfire: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=97
A-50 Mainstay: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=170
Kyiv Independent: https://kyivindependent.com/
Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)
Music:
Composer: AI Generated
Title: Dark Music - Black_Rose_In_Hell
https://pixabay.com/music/main-title-dark-...
About Libraero:
Libraero is an online aerospace archive and encyclopedic resource built to capture time-based information about aviation and aerospace subjects.
00:00Introduction
00:25Tu-95 Bear
01:02Tu-22M Backfire
01:53A-50 Mainstay
02:50Libraero Site
03:12Outro