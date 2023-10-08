BREAKING-ISRAEL HIT WITH MULTIPLE ROCKETS ON ANNIVERSARY OF YOM KIPPUR '73 WAR / WORMWOOD SYSTEM / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Oct 7, 2023





BREAKING NEWS-ISRAEL HIT WITH MULTIPLE ROCKETS PLUS HAMAS GUNMEN SHOOT MULTIPLE RANDOM PEOPLE IN ISRAEL ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE YOM KIPPUR 1973 WAR/WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES PASSING DAILY NEAR THE SUN ( TIMES RUNNING OUT) IS JESUS CHRIST ( YESHUA) YOUR LORD?/READ BELOW. Today is now 10/7/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video You'll see new pictures caught by me from NASA stereo ahead cameras looking at the sun as you'll see multiple planet x system bodies and extra bodies that's passed the sun in the past week. Plus Breaking news out of Israel. Multiple Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Palestinian region stormed into israel wearing masks and clothing to hide themselves and started shooting randomly at multiple people as some footage you'll see them with guns pulling up into an Israeli region. Also multiple rockets were fired into Israel they are also saying by Hamas as hamas is a terror group funded by Iran. And I'm hearing rockets are still being fired. Some reported dead and injured already. All this is happening while today is the anniversary for the yom kippur war that occured on October 6th 1973 when Egypt and Syria launched large attacks then against israel. Bible prophecy is playing out fully by the day and things will continue to worsen as planet x/ biblical wormwood comes closer to the earth and sun. I hope whoever reads this that you have accepted yeshua ( jesus) as lord. And if havent that you will today while you still got time. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





All footage credits belong to the rightful owners other than my planet x system footag.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vkp2JEw1U5c