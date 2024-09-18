Massive Arrests – Further Confirmation 09/18/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump has vowed that the “lying, cheating thieving and plotting” will come to an end. In other news, the Emergency World Summit was called for after Nuclear Armageddon almost happened last weekend. The WEF warns Elite Planning “Dirty Bomb” Terror Attack is planned at a Trump Rally, and finally Russia promise a Brutal Response is the U.S. gave Carte Blanche for Kiev to Attack.
00:00 – Summery
03:57 – Military Flights over USA
06:17 – Blocking Property
09:19 – Russian Nuclear Submarines
10:10 – Nuclear Armageddon Almost Happened
16:33 – Netherlands Plan State of Emergency
18:59 – Dirty Bomb Attack at Trump Rally
22:15 – Drones to Force Mark of the Beast
