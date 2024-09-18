Massive Arrests – Further Confirmation 09/18/2024

President Trump has vowed that the “lying, cheating thieving and plotting” will come to an end. In other news, the Emergency World Summit was called for after Nuclear Armageddon almost happened last weekend. The WEF warns Elite Planning “Dirty Bomb” Terror Attack is planned at a Trump Rally, and finally Russia promise a Brutal Response is the U.S. gave Carte Blanche for Kiev to Attack.

00:00 – Summery

03:57 – Military Flights over USA

06:17 – Blocking Property

09:19 – Russian Nuclear Submarines

10:10 – Nuclear Armageddon Almost Happened

16:33 – Netherlands Plan State of Emergency

18:59 – Dirty Bomb Attack at Trump Rally

22:15 – Drones to Force Mark of the Beast

