© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers are in a hurry abandoning their positions in the Avdeevka sector.
The video was filmed by soldiers of the Ugra battalion. The footage shows that the Ukrainian military is not even trying to help their wounded colleagues.
AFU positions are under artillery and aviation pressure today in Avdeevka direction