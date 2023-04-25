04.25.23 Gas Station Grabs: Deschutes Fresh Hazy IPA 4.75/5*

This Hazy is a nice example of the style and really well rafted. The balance on this near perfect. She's an easy drinker and quite tasty to boot.Running 6.5 for the ABV, 45 for the IBUs and the SRM ( lovibond) of 17.

