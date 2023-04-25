04.25.23 Gas Station Grabs: Deschutes Fresh Hazy IPA 4.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Hazy is a nice example of the style and really well rafted. The balance on this near perfect. She's an easy drinker and quite tasty to boot.Running 6.5 for the ABV, 45 for the IBUs and the SRM ( lovibond) of 17.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Always be the Big 3 friends
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/