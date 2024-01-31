Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C on the ADHD/Brain Support Program

Are you seeking answers to combat brain fog and mental decline, decrease your risk of dementia, or manage the challenges of ADHD? Unlocking the full potential of your mind is essential for a vibrant and fulfilling life. Your brain, often described as the command center (or CEO) of your body, plays a pivotal role in shaping your memory, cognitive abilities, emotional well-being, and even your daily functioning, including motor skills and sensory perception.

Join Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C, as he discusses the new ADHD/Brain program available at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center. It’s not uncommon to hear people say “Oh, I’m so ADD!” when they are forgetful or can’t focus or concentrate. While we used to associate ADD or ADHD primarily with children, many adults today are being diagnosed with it, as well. Before you assume you have ADHD and go to a doctor who will prescribe dangerous stimulant drugs, you owe it to yourself to find the underlying cause of your symptoms. The good news is that there are natural solutions that can have a profound impact on your brain’s vitality and performance. Our goal is to work closely with you to empower you to take an active role in your health.

