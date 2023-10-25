BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pierre Andre- "Energy and the human body speaking exactly what it needs to help with healing itself. "
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
32 views • 10/25/2023

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On October 25, 2023, Wed @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Pierre Andre

Topic:  Energy and the human body speaking exactly what it needs to help with healing itself.

https://pierrepandre.com/

Bio:

Pierre Andre is a developer of scalar solutions and a bio-field tester.


Pierre operates as a licensed member of the Professional Wellness Alliance (PWA). He started working with clients as an Energy Tester in 2010 and left his job as a Social Worker to Energy Test and build Scalar Solutions full time in 2022.


He works with clients in 1-on-1 consultations, and He provides free education on nutrition and healthy lifestyle choices on Instagram. Pierre is an Outreach coordinator for Texans for Vaccine choice helping educate the public on the importance of medical freedom.


Links for Show Notes:


Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/not_my_rest/


Website - https://pierrepandre.com/pages/about-pierre


LinkTree (Bookings) - https://linktr.ee/pierrepandre



Recorded Lectures:

What is Scalar Energy YouTube - https://youtu.be/yfZNKpe3Fyw


What is Energy Testing? - https://youtu.be/3DAUIRxPou8


EMF Lecture - https://vimeo.com/753907659


Stress Lecture - https://vimeo.com/770306377


Books mentioned


https://www.amazon.com/Dissolving-Illusions-Disease-Vaccines-Forgotten/dp/1480216895



https://www.amazon.com/Lethal-Dose-Your-Doctor-Prescribing/dp/1523614900/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1Z1WKEYK5IXLR&keywords=The+lethal+dose+dr+daniels&qid=



Immense Gratitude for your support!

Interview Host:

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo  - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854




WELLNESS RESOURCES

(Note: I AM my own podcast sponsor.  Your purchase from any of these links will help support the podcast.  But of course, your health and wellness is foremost so I only recommend the best.)

Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)


           2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/


Cell Core – (Anti-parasites and Heavy metal detox nutraceuticals)

https://cellcore.com/pages/register-customer  (Patient Direct Code BXqbah4A)


Water Wellness – (Quinton Marine Minerals and more)

http://shrsl.com/1vfsx-2ffl-12yt4


Premier Research Labs – (QRA Biofield Energy Tested Nutraceuticals)


https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/




Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

https://www.quantumnurse.life/


Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -

https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-

