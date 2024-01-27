OLYMPIA, WA LEGISLATIVE WATCH: Lowering the legal limit to .05, Taxes, Housing, Cannabis, Fossil fuel and the pledge

HB 2425: a new 0.5% sales tax on new construction
HB 2308: Authorizes city governing authorities to establish a property tax exemption program for properties which are converted into buildings that contain affordable housing units for low-income
HB 2323: requires landlords to report on-time rental payments to a national consumer reporting agency
HB 2321: Modifying middle housing requirements
HB 2196: lowers the legal blood alcohol limit to 0.05
SB 6271: Requires the Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) to collect data on cannabis product sales and submit a report to the Legislature by November 14, 2025. • Requires LCB to formulate a recommended approach and implementation plan for modifying the cannabis excise tax
HJM 4003: Endorses the call for a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty.
SB 6205: Pledge of Allegiance in Schools.
