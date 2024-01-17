The Global War on Ivermectin - Pierre Kory

How were effective therapies against Covid-19 disqualified worldwide? Dr. Pierre Kory shows how proven, evidently effective drugs such as ivermectin have been defamed against better judgment by the collaboration of health authorities, the pharmaceutical industry and the media. How much human suffering and death could have been prevented by treatment with ivermectin?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.