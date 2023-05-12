MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - THE BOWELS OF THE WHITE HOUSE

THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY

Possible meteorite crashes through the roof of a New Jersey home, lands in bedroom still warm

https://www.businessinsider.com/possible-meteorite-crashes-new-jersey-home-2023-5?op=1/

Canada tests Emergency Alert System in case of future Volcanoes, Forest Fires or *Meteorites

https://flipboard.com/article/canada-tests-emergency-alert-system-in-case-of-future-volcanoes-forest-fires-or/f-d5f5f1a6c9%2Fnationalpost.com
















