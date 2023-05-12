MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - THE BOWELS OF THE WHITE HOUSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY
--------------
Possible meteorite crashes through the roof of a New Jersey home, lands in bedroom still warm
https://www.businessinsider.com/possible-meteorite-crashes-new-jersey-home-2023-5?op=1/
-------------
Canada tests Emergency Alert System in case of future Volcanoes, Forest Fires or *Meteorites
https://flipboard.com/article/canada-tests-emergency-alert-system-in-case-of-future-volcanoes-forest-fires-or/f-d5f5f1a6c9%2Fnationalpost.com/