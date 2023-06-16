TUCKER ON TWITTER - Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST WATCH: Tucker Carlson Takes the Gloves Off in Episode 4 : Joe Biden, the Wannabe Dictator
Tucker Carlson has finally openly criticized Fox News in his latest episode of “Tucker on Twitter.” The outspoken pundit aired his grievances in response to the news network’s recent apology for labeling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.” [BEST SHOW TO DATE]
----
Elon Musk Destroys Joe Biden After White House Targets Children with Creepy “Pride” Message
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/elon-musk-destroys-joe-biden-after-white-house/
-----------------
Are Carlson and Rogan Teaming Up? Staff Reveal What Happened When They Reached Out
https://www.westernjournal.com/carlson-rogan-teaming-staff-reveal-happened-reached/
----------------
With cutting satire, Tucker Carlson presents case for why the US may already be a dictatorship
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/with-cutting-satire-tucker-carlson-presents-case-for-why-the-us-may-already-be-a-dictatorship/