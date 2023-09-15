Dr. Ryan Cole on finding Strange Foot Long Clots in mRNA injected Patients.

Pathologist, Dr. Ryan Cole, tells Dr. Drew about the strange, foot-long clots he's been finding in mRNA injected patients—both alive and deceased—and how they can be broken down and cleared from the body using a natural enzyme called 'Nattokinase'.





"The morticians that started seeing these—when a body comes in and they have to preserve it, they cannulate large vessels, they put their needles in large vessels—they started getting back pressure that they hadn't experienced before. And there are one or two that have spoken out, but I know of about another 50 that are seeing the same, who want to keep their jobs, so they don't say anything."





Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=2SLp6B_kkRI





For more content like this, visit: https://wide-awake-media.com