After Helene - We Are The Called
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
58 views • 6 months ago

Helene may be the most devastating hurricane in our history; survivors are coping with severe conditions, exhaustion, compounding weather events threatening what progress they have made, among other monumental challenges. WATCH, LIKE, SHARE to get the word out.


HOW YOU CAN HELP: Orgs highly spoken of by Helene survivors:

(YOU MAY ADD ADDITIONAL REPUTABLE ORGS IN COMMENTS)

Samaritans Purse: https://samaritanspurse.org/

Beloved Ashville: https://www.belovedasheville.com/

Cajun Navy Relief: https://cajunnavyrelief.com/volunteer/

Cabins 4 Christ: https://cabins4christ.com/

Emergency RV: https://www.emergencyrv.org/

Buck Up Relief Mission: https://allmylinks.com/buckuprelief


"After Helene – We Are the Called" - Ann M. Wolf Media

With love & respect to the survivors of Helene and those who care for them…

And in loving memory of those who lost their lives due to Hurricane Helene…


From Ann M. Wolf – A Voice for Freedom

Songwriter/Recording Artist/Chaplain


Script written by Ann M. Wolf


Film compiled & edited by Ann M. Wolf

© 2024 – Ann M. Wolf


Soundtrack “Windblown & Tattered” by

William Pearson/Pond5


Photos & Videos are by Ann M. Wolf & Genevieve Heberlein (on site).

Special thanks Genevieve! Love you!


Additional thanks as well to these contributors from Pixabay, Pexels, Envato & Pond5 as well as these photo/video artists:

Black Box Guild, Matthew Williams Ellis

Ty Tarenko, Dagora Sun, Bilanol, Broin


 For more about Ann M. Wolf: https://annmwolf.info/

