After Helene - We Are The Called

Helene may be the most devastating hurricane in our history; survivors are coping with severe conditions, exhaustion, compounding weather events threatening what progress they have made, among other monumental challenges. WATCH, LIKE, SHARE to get the word out.
HOW YOU CAN HELP: Orgs highly spoken of by Helene survivors:
Samaritans Purse: https://samaritanspurse.org/
Beloved Ashville: https://www.belovedasheville.com/
Cajun Navy Relief: https://cajunnavyrelief.com/volunteer/
Cabins 4 Christ: https://cabins4christ.com/
Emergency RV: https://www.emergencyrv.org/
Buck Up Relief Mission: https://allmylinks.com/buckuprelief
