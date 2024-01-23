Schwab advisor, World Economic Forum expert Yuval Harari, on the dangers of the rapid development of artificial intelligence: it's developing faster than I expected. In 2016, I didn't think we would get so fast to where we are in 2023. The world is not ready for it. Artificial intelligence has enormous positive potential, and there is no possibility of simply banning or stopping all developments in this area.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.