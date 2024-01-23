Create New Account
Schwab advisor, World Economic Forum expert Yuval Harari, on the dangers of the rapid development of artificial intelligence
Puretrauma357
Schwab advisor, World Economic Forum expert Yuval Harari, on the dangers of the rapid development of artificial intelligence: it's developing faster than I expected. In 2016, I didn't think we would get so fast to where we are in 2023. The world is not ready for it. Artificial intelligence has enormous positive potential, and there is no possibility of simply banning or stopping all developments in this area.

