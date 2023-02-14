2023-02-14 LIVE: Jacqui Meyer & Faiez Kirsten on the great deception

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIVE: Jacqui Meyer & Faiez Kirsten on the great deception
Faiez is a regular on Loving Life TV and is joined by Jacqui to expose the deception of the elite and their weapons of fake news through the mainstream media resulting in a planned global genocide by the new world order through the US Department of Defense
Will this save the world?
https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/will-this-save-the-world