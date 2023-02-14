2023-02-14 LIVE: Jacqui Meyer & Faiez Kirsten on the great deception

LIVE: Jacqui Meyer & Faiez Kirsten on the great deception

Faiez is a regular on Loving Life TV and is joined by Jacqui to expose the deception of the elite and their weapons of fake news through the mainstream media resulting in a planned global genocide by the new world order through the US Department of Defense

Will this save the world?

https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/will-this-save-the-world

