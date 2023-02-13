BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo: Digital currency, blockchain technology, and decentralization are antithesis to the CCP's digital RMB, and the CCP is doomed to fall as it opposes the civilization of all mankind
50 views • 02/13/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p285eexb57e

2/12/2023 Miles Guo: Digital currency, blockchain technology, and decentralization are antithesis to the CCP's digital RMB, and the CCP is doomed to fall as it opposes the civilization of all mankind. Blockchain will prevent anyone from deleting posts or committing fraud on the Internet. The Big Four accounting firms will also be finished due to decentralized bookkeeping and blockchain technology. We are building a completely decentralized state - the New Federal State of China.

#digitalcurrency #blockchain #digitalRMB #CCP #BigFour #NFSC


2/12/2023 文贵直播：数字货币、区块链技术、去中心化跟中共数字人民币水火不容，和全人类对抗的中共必将完蛋；区块链将让任何人无法在网上删帖、造假，四大会计公司也必将因为去中心化记账和区块链技术而终结；我们要创造一个完全去中心化的国家 - 新中国联邦！

#数字货币 #区块链 #数字人民币 #中共 #四大 #新中国联邦


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
