Ready For The Gold Roller Coaster?

Got Bullion?
* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.
* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).
* It is past time to end the usury process and cleanse money changers from the temple, but that’s just a start.
* The real Currency War is the one being waged on us.
* Inflation is a tax on we the people, so to whom is ‘government debt’ owed?
* In fiat currency regimes, the banksters borrow every $ into existence (from us) at interest.
* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs; and the inflection point is a matter of time.
* It’s payback time — we must place our margin call.
Gold Forum Europe 2024 | Zürich, Switzerland (9 April 2024)