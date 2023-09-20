The Power of the Great White Lions of Sirius

Ready to DISSOLVE the OLD and AWAKEN the NEW? www.disruptnowprogram.com

The CALL of the Lion! 🔥💙🌀🌟💫🔥🦁





This is a fiery one, and quite powerful ... Asking for us to step into more courage and bravery of Self than ever before...

For me, truthfully, in some way the Lion's Gate is always a strong pull for me. ANYTHING LION... it's the courage, valor, honor, respect... all the words of the GUARDIAN....

How about for you?

These are of the Great White Lions of Sirius. The POWERFUL, FIERCE Great Protectors of the Cosmic Divine Energies, the Great Protectors of the Sacred Harmony of the Dragon Light Energy, of the Emerald Founders, the Ancient Builder Races and the dimensions of Earth, Tara, Gaia ...

The lineage of the Rose is protected by these magnificent Beings, and the Goddess Lioness Warriors, that you can see mirrored in archetypes like the Goddess Sekhmet.

The question is... what is this time asking YOU to embody, to integrate... ?