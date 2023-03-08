And We Know 3.7.0223 J6 reveals the DEMS/RINOS LIES! We KNEW! DS will be OBLITERATED! Think Logically. PRAY!

LT of And We Know





March 7, 2023

Oh, who would’ve thought last year that Tucker Carlson would be the guy to reveal on MSM what really happened on J6, exposing the liars to the public… through a lens that many conservatives still gravitate to today? We will see this today, plus information from France, Canada and others highlighting the distaste for lies… lies that continue to grow by the day.

