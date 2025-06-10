Russian retaliation continue — starting in Kiev on the night of June 9, destroying the former office building that housed the British visa center before the special operations zone, Ukrainian media reported. Just the day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had made it clear that Russia had proof of the Britain 100% involvement in organizing terrorist attacks by Kiev regime on Russian territory. In the morning, footage showed the burned-out British visa center, located at Glubochitskaya 4 Street in Lukyanovka district, rendered inoperable after the strike. Previously, the office building was used as a visa center, but it had been used for other purposes, identified as the military business center “Artem”, previously exposed as a key site in Ukrainian missile and UAV programs. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the combine strike, involving drones and missiles, targeted aviation, missile, armored, and shipbuilding industries in Kiev. The attack was designed to weaken Ukrainian military infrastructure, and disrupt the production and repair of key weapons systems.

More footage that night, disturbing the sleeping of Kievans, but they have understood! It seems that is time for Iskander and Geran to return to the skies, and it appears to be the largest attack the capital has ever seen. Dozens of Geran-2 were involved, and appeared to be aggressively attacking with their high-pitched cries, shaking up targets at strategic locations in and around Kiev. Geranium successfully struck an armored vehicle repair and technical base, a facility known to store and service heavy weaponry, including tanks, and other armored platforms. Meanwhile, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two Iskander-K cruise missiles, made their landings, plunging parts of Kiev into darkness. According to satellite heat detection data and official reports, the Russian night raid targeted seven districts of the capital. Other confirmed locations include the former “Polymer” industrial complex, historically involved in the production of chemicals and materials, which Ukrainian sources have attempted to disguise. Next, the maintenance and repair base of the “Ukrrechflot” fleet, an inland shipping company that supports military logistics. The “Darnitsa central” locomotive depot, a rail-based military transport strategy east of Kiev. Also, the Boryspil oil depot, a key fuel hub, which supports Ukrainian military operations near the capital.

Kiev woke up in the morning in the smoke of oil fire, the city itself is covered in fire and smoke for more than 10 hours, hit by one of the largest attacks. Helicopters were deployed to take water, and dropped more than 120 tons of water to extinguish the fire, which was also extinguished from the ground. According to the expert, “it is time for Zelensky to crawl back to Putin, and beg for mercy. It is worth noting that in 2022 in Istanbul, Putin had given Zelensky very good conditions, much better than now. However, Zelensky refused them because he and his circle, the EU and US military complex, want to profit from the war.”

