Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Free Crown Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz tuning fork short - Opening on the Left
channel image
TheLivingARTs
13 Subscribers
17 views
Published a month ago

In this short segment I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Crown Chakra on the left. Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with not having enough time and being disconnected from nature. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap. Backgrounds from canva.com.

Keywords
healthhealingfrequencyholisticnatural healingvibrationenergy healingwellnessrelaxationmind body spiritsound healingconscious livingcalmingself-carebiofieldlife balanceblockagesmindful meditationstuck energiesclarify frequencyprocessing emotionsovercoming negative feelingsconnecting to natureovercoming not enough time

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket