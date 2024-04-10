© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Знак ислама над Константинополем 22-05-1453 Dr.Ronald Fanter
The Sign of Islam over Constantinople 22-05-1453 Dr. Ronald Fanter
Links to alternative platforms:
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fanterron
Ugetube
https://ugetube.com/@fanterron
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/fanterron
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Yq9y7pHItbiE/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@fanterron:f
https://odysee.com/@PROPHECYTODAY1:3
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/revelation1222
https://www.youtube.com/user/prophecytoday1