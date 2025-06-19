Maria Z Condemned Israel's attack on Iran, calling it an unprovoked act of aggression that blatantly violates the UN Charter and international law - part 2

BREAKING! Russia Warns U.S. Against Intervening Against Iran

Russia is warning the United States against getting involved in military action against Iran, saying it could lead to uncontrollable consequences, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Israel's attack on Iran, calling it an unprovoked act of aggression that blatantly violates the UN Charter and international law.

"This is a criminal escapade that threatens both regional and global security. Attempts to justify it with so-called non-proliferation concerns are nothing but sheer cynicism," she stated.

💥☢️🇮🇷 BREAKING! Israel Claims Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites in Bushehr, Isfahan, and Natanz

Israeli officials announced that strikes were carried out against nuclear facilities in Bushehr, Isfahan, and Natanz.

Bushehr is home to a major civilian nuclear power plant, constructed and operated with Russian assistance. The Bushehr-1 reactor, built by Rosatom, has been operational since 2013 and is under IAEA oversight. Additional reactors at the site are also being developed by Rosatom.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev issued a stark warning earlier today:

“If the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is struck, the resulting disaster would be comparable to Chernobyl — this must not be allowed.”

An Israeli military source told TASS that the army spokesman "mistakenly" listed Bushehr as one of the sites hit by Israeli strikes.