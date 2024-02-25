'Coincidences' Between the Lines.Trump Building 40 Wall St. Arches of Baal. St Patricks Rebellion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world is not the place some or most of you have thought or been taught. The Word of God, Jesus Christ, is the ONLY ABSOLUTE TRUTH that can be found in this current evil world. Seek ye Him! But beware! There are MANY false prophets and teachers just waiting to tell you what you want to hear! Take the bread of life = the Word =Jesus! and write it in your heart and be not deceived! The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
God bless you!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
