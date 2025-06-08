The Narcoführer said in an interview with ABC News that the U.S. has refused to deliver 20,000 missiles it previously promised for shooting down Russian Geran drones. Instead, the weapons have been rerouted to the Middle East.

According to Zelensky, he was informed of the decision by Ukraine’s defense minister on the very day of the interview.

Adding: The weapons Zelensky was promised are APKWS II rockets — modified Hydra 70 unguided rockets upgraded with a guidance module to create a low-cost precision weapon.

According to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, detonators for the APKWS II were redirected to the Middle East to meet the urgent needs of U.S. forces in the region, who are also struggling with drone threats.

Previously, the U.S. began mounting APKWS II launchers on F-16s and F-15Es for a cheaper and more efficient response to Ansar Allah drones.



