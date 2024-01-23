Create New Account
What Will Happen to Your Digital Belongings When You Die? Vantage with Palki Sharma
Firstpost


Jan 22, 2024


What Will Happen to Your Digital Belongings When You Die? | Vantage with Palki Sharma


Even after death, people continue to exist in the digital afterlife. People have vast digital lives and ever-expanding digital profiles. They have a digital legacy, which includes email accounts, social media profiles, mobile payment apps, photos, and so much more. Accessing digital assets of deceased loved ones is a complicated task. So is creating a digital will. Because no two platforms have the same policy. So how can one ensure that digital belongings are easily & responsibly taken care of? Palki Sharma tells you.


Life After Death | Social Media | Email Accounts | Digital Afterlife | Funeral | Memorial | Death Startups | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma


#digitallife #digitaldeath #digitallegacy #deathstartups #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews


Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.


The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.


By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVoUm1rUgro

