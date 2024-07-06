A Criminal Enterprise: The People in Control | #GrandTheftWorld 190 (Clip)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jul 4, 2024
Discover the truth that Richard Grove speels about the people in control in this clip from Grand Theft World episode 190. Learn about the criminal enterprise that is manipulating the world.
Entire episode here: https://rumble.com/v54rvn1-grand-theft-world-podcast-190-weekend-at-bidens.html
Archive of ALL GTW Episodes: https://grandtheftworld.com/gtw-podcast/
Grand Theft World podcast is an educational series providing a world-class education based on historical context, artifacts and evidence to un-distort weekly news, leaving the audience with a non-contradictory understanding of reality.
Livestreaming Weekly: Sunday Nights | 9:30PM Eastern - 5AM:
https://www.GrandTheftWorld.com/live