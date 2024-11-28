BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fraud in paid-for-peer reviewed litterature
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

The fraud in the literature is really the top that scientists and doctors have been told a lie at every level, and the lie got bigger and bigger and bigger is they got away with the murders of people like Timothy Cunningham at the CDC, who saw it; allowing people like the whistleblower William Thompson to get away.

How interesting that Trump name Marco Rubio. He's the one that held the 1000s of pages of documents on what William Thompson, you know, knowing it was a federal crime to get rid of taxpayer data in any way.

So they're now quickly lobbying to make sure the intramural program of NIH goes away. That means scientists who work directly for taxpayers with no other funding allowed. So it's the extramural program and all the money going to the universities, that's your fraud, your IT departments are stealing the taxpayer money, so Bobby can give every bit of it back and will.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/16/2024

Charlie Ward Insiders Club replay: https://rumble.com/v5sm4nn-charlie-ward-insiders-club-with-dr-judy-mikovits-and-paul-woodly.html

Keywords
healthnewssciencecdctruthfraudscientificliteraturemikovitscharlie ward
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy