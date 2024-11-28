Fraud in paid-for-peer reviewed litterature

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

The fraud in the literature is really the top that scientists and doctors have been told a lie at every level, and the lie got bigger and bigger and bigger is they got away with the murders of people like Timothy Cunningham at the CDC, who saw it; allowing people like the whistleblower William Thompson to get away.

How interesting that Trump name Marco Rubio. He's the one that held the 1000s of pages of documents on what William Thompson, you know, knowing it was a federal crime to get rid of taxpayer data in any way.

So they're now quickly lobbying to make sure the intramural program of NIH goes away. That means scientists who work directly for taxpayers with no other funding allowed. So it's the extramural program and all the money going to the universities, that's your fraud, your IT departments are stealing the taxpayer money, so Bobby can give every bit of it back and will.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/16/2024

Charlie Ward Insiders Club replay: https://rumble.com/v5sm4nn-charlie-ward-insiders-club-with-dr-judy-mikovits-and-paul-woodly.html