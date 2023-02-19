BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The 4 Horsemen, and 7 Seals, Explained, Part 9 of 9; Survival Stategies for the Apocalypse: 10/28/2022
The Final Broadcast
02/19/2023

General discussion of the four horsemen and seven seals of Revelation 6-8.  In this last edition of the series I discuss present day events and how the scriptures speak to them.  One of the main causes of fear around this subject of study is the question of how would one survive the judgement of God? 

Many seek to ignore the looming issues facing mankind, taking an attitude of "positivity" to counteract the gnawing reminder that the world is ending for the Western nations.  The Eastern coalition, or BRICS coalition, is rising and mystery Babylon, now ensconced in the West will come under attack, and be destroyed. 

I hope this discussion will allow the listener to take God seriously and begin to prepare to serve Him in these troubled times.  Jesus be glorified!

apocalypsethe four horsemenseven seals
