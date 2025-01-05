Explosive New Year

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There were three, yes three suspicious Truck/Car attacks around the new year. (No, the vehicles did not plan nor perform the attacks, someone need to be operating them. Though one of them may have had a dead man in the driver's seat, go figure.) They all add up to a Deep State False Flag just in time for Donald Trump's inauguration.