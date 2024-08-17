Lisa Robinson Talks About The Corruption of Government In Canada PART 3 - The Kevin J. Johnston Show





#Pickering is run by PEDOS, let's BLOW THE WHISTLE, AGAIN!





Thursday, August 15 at 9PM Eastern Time

LIVE

In the highly anticipated Part 3 of their groundbreaking video series, Lisa Robinson and Kevin J. Johnston dive deeper into the murky waters of corruption in Pickering, Ontario. This episode promises to be a game-changer, as Robinson and Johnston reveal startling new evidence that could shake the city's very foundations. Their investigative prowess is on full display as they expose hidden ties between local officials and powerful developers, bringing to light shocking revelations that have been long buried under layers of bureaucratic red tape.





With their trademark blend of incisive journalism and fearless reporting, Robinson and Johnston uncover a web of deceit that stretches far beyond what anyone imagined. Viewers will be on the edge of their seats as the duo pieces together a complex puzzle of illicit deals and under-the-table transactions. The stakes are high, and the stakes are personal; the duo’s relentless pursuit of truth is a testament to their commitment to transparency and justice in the face of overwhelming odds.





In this riveting installment, the dynamic duo not only highlights the systemic flaws within Pickering’s governance but also challenges its residents to take a stand. Their compelling narrative, punctuated by exclusive interviews and firsthand accounts, is a clarion call for accountability. As Lisa Robinson and Kevin J. Johnston continue their fearless investigation, this episode is set to be a turning point in the battle against corruption, making it a must-watch for anyone invested in the future of Pickering and beyond.





