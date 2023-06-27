FREE SPEECH, HERE'S WHY MIKE ADAMS IS A USEFUL IDIOT FOR PROMOTING RFK JR

Forked-tongued Booby F’n Kennedy wants a law to “punish global warming skeptics.”

BTW when I expose his duplicity on this & other issues, he backpedals w “I’ve changed,” “it’s nuanced,” etc. & his abuse victim followers excuse him like the wife who gets flowers after being beaten the night before



MIKE ADAMS IS A USEFUL IDIOT FOR SUPPORTING THIS FRAUDULENT DEMON.







