Trump vs. Harris vs. Scripture
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
80 followers
Follow
8 views • 9 months ago

Are Donald Trump and Kamala Harris qualified to be President of the United States according to its Constitution? Does the adulterer Donald Trump's record as a businessman who declared bankruptcy multiple times and who was once President of the USA make him the best choice? Does Kamala Harris' political positions, one or more were related to adultery, and then later being Vice-President make her the best choice? What about their positions on adultery and LGBTQ matters? Do either of them meet the biblical requirements to be leaders? Could they both be evil? Should Christians put their faith in leaders or in Jesus and His Kingdom? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these points.


A written article of related interest is available titled ' Donald Trump and Kamala Harris: Biblically disqualified?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/donald-trump-and-kamala-harris-biblically-disqualified/

