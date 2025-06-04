Cares of "The End Times"

Why are You so worried, just sit back and let the "End times unfold? Music by Send Rain They are several warnings that Jesus gives that warn us of a strategy that Satan uses to insnare a human being. It’s the same strategy that all the powers that be are using today? They create a diversion and say “Look over here” while the real danger going on over there, goes unnoticed? One such warning is found in the parable of the sower “The seed that fell among the thorns.” Luke 8:14 And that which fell among thorns are they, which, when they have heard, go forth, and are choked with cares and riches and pleasures of this life, and bring no fruit to perfection. This is a clear warning of getting concerned about things that don’t matter “The diversion” and missing what does matter. One of the greatest diversions is to get so busy and overwhelmed that worry sets in and then all you do is try to cope with life? Luke 21:34 And take heed to yourselves, lest at any time your hearts be overcharged with surfeiting, and drunkenness, and cares of this life, and so that day come upon you unawares. Their are so many people today worried about everything going on all around them (The distractions) that they are oblivious to the real danger approaching. That danger is to die without Jesus Christ, which gets you a one way ticket to Hell.

