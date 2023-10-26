BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Video Evidence of Black Democrat Jamaal Bowman Pressing Fire Alarm Released
91 views • 10/26/2023

Squad member and Democrat, Jamaal Bowman, the anti-white racist had the video evidence of him pressing the fire alarm released. It clearly shows forethought and malice on his part and runs contrary to his claim that he press the button in an attempt to open the door. It's black and democrat privilege that allows him to get away almost scot-free while January 6 Maga members rot in prison for interrupting a vote.#jamaalbowman #hypocrisy #corruption


double standardjustice systemdemocratsliesrepublicanscongressjusticeus politicsthe squadjanuary 6jamaal bowmanweaponized dojtwo-tiered justice systeminterrupting a votedemocrat favoritism
