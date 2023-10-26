Video Evidence of Black Democrat Jamaal Bowman Pressing Fire Alarm Released

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Squad member and Democrat, Jamaal Bowman, the anti-white racist had the video evidence of him pressing the fire alarm released. It clearly shows forethought and malice on his part and runs contrary to his claim that he press the button in an attempt to open the door. It's black and democrat privilege that allows him to get away almost scot-free while January 6 Maga members rot in prison for interrupting a vote.#jamaalbowman #hypocrisy #corruption
