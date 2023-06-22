BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Multiple Felony Charges the IRS Recommended Against Hunter Biden were Blocked by Biden’s DOJ
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
39 views • 06/22/2023

House Ways and Means Chair Details Multiple Felony Charges the IRS Recommended Against Hunter Biden – All Blocked By Biden’s DOJ


House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-MO) on Thursday detailed MULTIPLE felony charges that whistleblowers said the IRS recommended against Hunter Biden.


The investigation into Hunter Biden opened in November 2018 as an off-shoot of a separate, corporate investigation by the IRS.


Rep. Smith said, “The investigation was in the ordinary course of work at the IRS. It was not ordered by any individual, any chairman or any political entity.”


The IRS recommended charges against Hunter Biden that included:


~Attempt to evade or defeat tax – A FELONY

~Fraud or false statements – A FELONY

~Willful failure to file returns, supply information or pay tax


“These tax crimes cover an estimated $2.2 million in unreported tax on global income…from Ukraine, Romania, and China, totaling $17.3 million from 2014 to 2019.”


He added, “Mr. Biden personally received $8.3 million.”


https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1671937433334849536?s=20

white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimehunter biden investigation
