Russia's Most Badass and Victorious General is Preparing a Devastating Blow In The South of UKRAINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, the former Chairman of the NATO Military Committee and retired German Air Force four-star general Harald Kujat issued a statement that made the effect of an exploding bomb. In particular, during an interview with German journalists, Harald Kujat bluntly stated that Ukraine had suffered a crushing defeat in the current war...........................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/